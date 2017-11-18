 

LETTER: Nicotra thanks Salina voters

Nov 18, 2017 Government, Star Review, Your Opinion

To the editor:

I would like to thank everyone who came out to vote on Election Day in the town of Salina.

Although I had no opposition this year, I felt it was still important to knock on doors and talk with the residents of Salina.  Listening to residents concerns has been a staple of my administration for the 10 years I have served as Salina supervisor.

I will continue to make constituent service my top priority.  If you have issues or concerns please don’t hesitate to contact me by phone at (315) 457-6661, email at supervisor@salina.ny.us or follow the town of Salina on Facebook and Twitter.

Thanks again for your support!

Mark Nicotra

Supervisor, Town of Salina

