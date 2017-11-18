LETTER: Nicotra thanks Salina voters

Nov 18, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Government, Star Review, Your Opinion
To the editor:
I would like to thank everyone who came out to vote on Election Day in the town of Salina.
Although I had no opposition this year, I felt it was still important to knock on doors and talk with the residents of Salina. Listening to residents concerns has been a staple of my administration for the 10 years I have served as Salina supervisor.
I will continue to make constituent service my top priority. If you have issues or concerns please don’t hesitate to contact me by phone at (315) 457-6661, email at supervisor@salina.ny.us or follow the town of Salina on Facebook and Twitter.
Thanks again for your support!
Supervisor, Town of Salina
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
