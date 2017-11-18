From the Mailbag: Open letter to the residents of the town of Clay

Dear neighbors:

I would like to take the time to thank the many wonderful people who have encouraged and supported me this year and through my four previous elections. We have survived another election season, some victorious, some not. This was one of the most difficult campaign years that I have experienced. Both sides fought hard, and it is with great sadness that I saw my friend and colleague Naomi Bray lose the position that she has devoted herself to for such a long time. Her selflessness and dedication to this town is unparalleled and her knowledge infinite. Naomi has been a pillar in the community, offering her vast experience to all. She has voted judiciously on projects within the town and fostered others that will benefit the community for years to come. Mrs. Bray will leave a void that will be difficult to fill; I am thankful for her service and wish her well.

I am honored to continue to serve our community. I would be remiss, however, not to mention my disappointment about the number of voters that voted based on party affiliation, rather than considering the merits of the individual candidates. Both the town supervisor and I had opponents who did not campaign and showed no interest in the positions that they were seeking. Neither attended a town board meeting, placed a sign or made an appearance at the “meet the candidate” functions, and yet they received a significant percentage of the votes. The importance of these positions may not be immediately apparent to all voters, but I assure you that we take our responsibilities seriously and that anyone seeking these jobs should do the same. I am sensitive to the unrest in our national political climate, but I urge you to consider the promises and qualifications of local politicians on a parochial level. Not only do I lack the influence to make decisions about divisive topics, but I am also a member of this community. Regardless of the letters next to our names, every one of us is seeking to make the community stronger, more affordable and better served. Thank you again for your support and the opportunity to continue to serve.

With thanks and sincerity,

Jill Hageman-Clark

Town Clerk, Clay

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story