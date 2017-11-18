 

Burton Street students create Kindness Rock path

Nov 18, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Schools

Burton Street students create Kindness Rock path

Burton Street students painting their kindness rocks: Pictured from left: Paige Reilly, Rebecca Brooks, Emma O'Shea, Maeve McGreevy, James Huftalen, Brock Duerr, Conner Hopper. (submitted photo)

Students of Burton Street Elementary have been hard at work painting rocks as a part of a school wide collaborative effort to create Burton Street’s first ever Kindness Path.

Camren Brewer with his kindness rock. (submitted photo)

In art class, students in Kindergarten through fourth grade, along with their teachers, have painted designs, symbols and messages with the purpose of spreading kindness throughout the community. With a total of over 500 painted rocks, a path will be created outside of Burton Street’s main office on either side of the doors.

The plan is to add to the path year after year, allowing every student the chance to contribute a message and make their mark at Burton Street Elementary School.

