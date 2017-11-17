 

What’s on PAC-B? Nov. 18-24

Nov 17, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Nov. 18

  • 9:00 AM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)
  • 10:30AM  Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)
  • 12:00PM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)
  • then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)
  • 3:00 PM Northwest Fire District Meeting (11/14/2017)
  • then TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)
  • 7:30 PM Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)
  • 9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)
  • then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

Sunday, Nov. 19

  • 9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)
  • then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)
  • 12:00PM Northwest Fire District Meeting (11/14/2017)
  • then TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 2:00 PM B’Ville 5th Annual N.E. Carp Tournament 1st Day of Fishing (2011)
  • 3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)
  • then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)
  • 9:00 PM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)
  • 10:30PM Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)

Monday, Nov. 20

  • 9:00 AM Northwest Fire District Meeting (11/14/2017)
  • then TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 11:00AM B’Ville 5th Annual N.E. Carp Tournament 1st Day of Fishing (2011)
  • 12:00PM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)
  • 1:30 PM Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)
  • 3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)
  • then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)
  • 7:30 PM Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)
  • 9:00 PM Northwest Fire District Meeting (11/14/2017)
  • 9:30 PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 11:00PM B’Ville 5th Annual N.E. Carp Tournament 1st Day of Fishing (2011)

Tuesday, Nov. 21

  • 9:00 AM Girls Basketball vs. Nottingham Bulldogs
  • 10:30AM Boys Basketball vs.Carthage Comets (12/13/16)
  • 12:00PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
  • 1:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)
  • 2:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Instrument Recital (2013)
  • 4:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2014)
  • 6:00 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)
  • 6:30 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” Waste Management Art Levy (2014)
  • 8:00 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2002)
  • 8:35 PM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)
  • 9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bruce & Nancy Haney (10/15/17)
  • 10:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical B’Ville Bonnie Kisselstein (2014)
  • 10:45PM Beauchamp Historical Society: 149th Regiment, Civil War (2011)

Wednesday, Nov. 22

  • 9:00 AM Flowers of Campobello (2016)
  • 9:30 AM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” Waste Management Art Levy (2014)
  • 11:00AM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2002)
  • 11:35AM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)
  • 12:00PM Remembering B’Ville: Bruce & Nancy Haney (10/15/17)
  • 1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical B’Ville Bonnie Kisselstein (2014)
  • 1:45 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: 149th Regiment, Civil War (2011)
  • 3:00 PM Girls Basketball vs. Nottingham Bulldogs
  • 4:30 PM Boys Basketball vs.Carthage Comets (12/13/16)
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
  • 7:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)
  • 8:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Instrument Recital (2013)
  • 10:45PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2014)

Thursday, Nov. 23

  • 9:00 AM Baker Spring Honors Instrument Recital (2013)
  • 10:45AM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2014)
  • 12:00PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)
  • 12:30PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” Waste Management Art Levy (2014)
  • 2:00 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2002)
  • 2:35 PM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)
  • 3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bruce & Nancy Haney (10/15/17)
  • 4:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical B’Ville Bonnie Kisselstein (2014)
  • 4:45 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: 149th Regiment, Civil War (2011)
  • 6:00 PM Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham Bulldogs
  • 7:30 PM Boys’ Basketball vs.Carthage Comets (12/13/16)
  • 9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
  • 10:10PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)
  • 11:35PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

Friday, Nov. 24

  • 9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)
  • 10:10AM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)
  • 11:35AM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)
  • 12:00PM Baker Spring Honors Instrument Recital (2013)
  • 1:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2014)
  • 3:00 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)
  • 3:30 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” Waste Management Art Levy (2014)
  • 5:00 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2002)
  • 5:35 PM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)
  • 6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bruce & Nancy Haney (10-15-17)
  • 7:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical B’Ville Bonnie Kisselstein (2014)
  • 7:45 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: 149th Regiment, Civil War (2011)
  • 9:00 PM Girls Basketball vs. Nottingham Bulldogs
  • 10:30PM Boys’ Basketball vs. Carthage Comets (12/13/16)

