What’s on PAC-B? Nov. 18-24

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Nov. 18

9:00 AM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)

10:30AM Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)

12:00PM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

3:00 PM Northwest Fire District Meeting (11/14/2017)

then TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)

7:30 PM Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)

9:00 PM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

Sunday, Nov. 19

9:00 AM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

12:00PM Northwest Fire District Meeting (11/14/2017)

then TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

2:00 PM B’Ville 5th Annual N.E. Carp Tournament 1st Day of Fishing (2011)

3:00 PM The Old Country Church w/ Al & Fran Luckette

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

9:00 PM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)

10:30PM Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)

Monday, Nov. 20

9:00 AM Northwest Fire District Meeting (11/14/2017)

then TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

11:00AM B’Ville 5th Annual N.E. Carp Tournament 1st Day of Fishing (2011)

12:00PM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)

1:30 PM Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)

3:00 PM Village Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

then Lysander Town Board Meeting (11/16/2017)

6:00 PM Wrestling vs. Liverpool Warriors (1/7/15)

7:30 PM Boys Basketball vs. W. Genny (12/4/15)

9:00 PM Northwest Fire District Meeting (11/14/2017)

9:30 PM TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

11:00PM B’Ville 5th Annual N.E. Carp Tournament 1st Day of Fishing (2011)

Tuesday, Nov. 21

9:00 AM Girls Basketball vs. Nottingham Bulldogs

10:30AM Boys Basketball vs.Carthage Comets (12/13/16)

12:00PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)

1:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)

2:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

3:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Instrument Recital (2013)

4:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2014)

6:00 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)

6:30 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” Waste Management Art Levy (2014)

8:00 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2002)

8:35 PM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)

9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bruce & Nancy Haney (10/15/17)

10:00PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical B’Ville Bonnie Kisselstein (2014)

10:45PM Beauchamp Historical Society: 149th Regiment, Civil War (2011)

Wednesday, Nov. 22

9:00 AM Flowers of Campobello (2016)

9:30 AM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” Waste Management Art Levy (2014)

11:00AM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2002)

11:35AM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)

12:00PM Remembering B’Ville: Bruce & Nancy Haney (10/15/17)

1:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical B’Ville Bonnie Kisselstein (2014)

1:45 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: 149th Regiment, Civil War (2011)

3:00 PM Girls Basketball vs. Nottingham Bulldogs

4:30 PM Boys Basketball vs.Carthage Comets (12/13/16)

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)

7:10 PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)

8:35 PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

9:00 PM Baker Spring Honors Instrument Recital (2013)

10:45PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2014)

Thursday, Nov. 23

9:00 AM Baker Spring Honors Instrument Recital (2013)

10:45AM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2014)

12:00PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)

12:30PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” Waste Management Art Levy (2014)

2:00 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2002)

2:35 PM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)

3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bruce & Nancy Haney (10/15/17)

4:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical B’Ville Bonnie Kisselstein (2014)

4:45 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: 149th Regiment, Civil War (2011)

6:00 PM Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham Bulldogs

7:30 PM Boys’ Basketball vs.Carthage Comets (12/13/16)

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)

10:10PM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)

11:35PM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

Friday, Nov. 24

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band @ St. Augustine’s Church (6/28/17)

10:10AM Model T Ford Club Meeting (2016)

11:35AM Longley Brothers Car Show (2016)

12:00PM Baker Spring Honors Instrument Recital (2013)

1:45 PM Palmer Intermediate Spring Concert (2014)

3:00 PM Flowers of Campobello (2016)

3:30 PM BPL Presents: “Let’s Talk” Waste Management Art Levy (2014)

5:00 PM BPL Art Show: Syracuse Weaver’s Guild (2002)

5:35 PM Walk Around Beaver Lake (10/06)

6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Bruce & Nancy Haney (10-15-17)

7:00 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical B’Ville Bonnie Kisselstein (2014)

7:45 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: 149th Regiment, Civil War (2011)

9:00 PM Girls Basketball vs. Nottingham Bulldogs

10:30PM Boys’ Basketball vs. Carthage Comets (12/13/16)

