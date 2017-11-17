Tesori inducted into PGA Hall of Fame

Joe Tesori, coach of the girls golf team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, was recently inducted into the PGA Hall of Fame

It is unimaginable to consider golf in Central New York without the influence, efforts and example set by Joe Tesori.

As a professional, as a teacher of the game, and as a coach at the high school and college level, Tesori has made an impact on so many levels, and all kinds of accolades have followed.

None, though, may be as important as what happened earlier this month, when Tesori was one of seven men and women inducted into the PGA of America Hall of Fame during the PGA’s annual meeting in Austin, Texas.

To put in perspective the elite company Tesori joined in the PGA Hall of Fame, the induction Class of 2017 included golfing legends Gary Player and Mickey Wright, along with former U.S. Open champion Lew Worsham, Renee Powell, Mike Schultz and George Henry Schneiter.

Tesori serves as head professional at The Pompey Club. In his 40-plus years in golf, Tesori combined his teaching duties with serving as head coach of the girls team at Jamesville-DeWitt High School and the men’s team at Le Moyne College.

What’s more, 15 different men and women taught by Tesori have earned their own PGA member status, none more famous than Suzy Whaley, now the vice president of the PGA of America.

In 2013, Tesori was named to the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame. He also won, from the PGA of America, the 2016 Bill Strausbaugh Award for his mentorship skills.

