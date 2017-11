Special meeting scheduled for Fenner budget revision

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Meeting will be held on November 20, 2017 at noon at

the Town Building located at 3151 Fenner East Road, Cazenovia, NY 13035 to make a change in

the 2018 adopted budget for the Town of Fenner.

Jennifer Stoker

Fenner Town Clerk

