Literacy kits given in memory of Suzy Civitello

Nov 17, 2017 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, News
Suzy Civitello with her mother, Dr. Mary Veeder-Civitello. (submitted photo)
When children under the age of 10 sign up for their first Manlius library card, they’ll now also receive a Winnie-the-Pooh themed literacy bag thanks to the generosity of Dr. Mary Veeder-Civitello, a former board member of the Manlius Library.
Veeder-Civitello has donated these bags in memory of her daughter Suzy, with whom she spent years happily reading Winnie-the-Pooh stories.
“She loved Pooh because of his friends,” said Veeder-Civitello. “She was a friend-to-all kind of person, always smiling and making others laugh, although she said she related and liked Eeyore best!”
These new kits include a Manlius Library Kids tote bag, a Winnie-the-Pooh book, bookmarks and a special Pooh-themed prize, such as a puppet, cards or a coloring book. These kits also include helpful resources for parents, such as age-appropriate book lists and literacy tips.
The kits and their contents may vary and are available while supplies last.
Manlius Library encourages all residents to have a library card and all parents to read to their children daily, a powerful bonding experience that fosters a love of reading and books. Manlius Library is located at One Arkie Albanese Ave in Manlius.
