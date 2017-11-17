Library focus: Books, books and more books

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

BPL Annual Fall Book Sale

It’s finally here! Beginning on Thursday, Nov. 16 and running though Monday, Nov. 20, there will be plenty of books for readers of all ages (as well as DVDs, audiobooks and music CDs) at BPL’s Annual Fall Book Sale. The sale runs all five days during library business hours.

Saturday is Half-Price Day; Sunday and Monday are $3 Bag Days — we supply the bags.

There will also be a Friends of the BPL Bake Sale on Thursday, so plan on stopping by to get a good book AND a delicious treat (or two).

BPL Book Fair

The 9th annual Baldwinsville Public Library Book Fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 25, at Barnes & Noble on Route 31 in Clay.

This one-day fundraiser for the library is fun for the whole family. There will be story readings for children with appearances by Panda and Clifford, the Big Red Dog, as well as poetry readings by creative writing students from Baker High School. Entertainment will be provided through out the day, with performances by Serafini’s Little Big Band, Bare Bones Trombone Quartet, Baker High School’s Company B, Steam Harem and Lisa Kisselstein.

To have purchases benefit Baldwinsville Public Library (BPL), pick up a coupon at the library or go to our website to print one. Redeem the coupon at checkout and BPL will receive a percentage of the final purchase. This applies to all purchases made including food purchases in the café. It does not apply to the purchase of gift cards.

If you forget your coupon, you can request that your purchase benefit the library when you checkout.

If you would like to make a purchase for the library, there will be books available inside the front door that the staff has chosen. Purchased books will be delivered to the library.

If you can’t get to the store on the 25th, you can shop online and insert this code: 12173167 where it says “Have a coupon code?” when you are ready to check out your cart. These purchases will also benefit the library.

