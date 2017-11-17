LETTER: Signage for new development should comply with village code

To the editor:

Sphere Cazenovia LLC (Sphere) recently appealed for a zoning variance related to signage on the Aldi store that is scheduled to open next month. Zoning regulations allow businesses in the village to have a single business identification sign, no more than 2 feet high, 75 square feet in total area, and no more than 20 feet above the ground. At the meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) on Nov. 7, Sphere requested permission for two business identification signs, each larger and higher than permitted by code.

We commend the ZBA for their due diligence in this matter, listening to the opinions of the Cazenovia Preservation Foundation (CPF) and citizens in attendance, and working with Sphere to find a solution that will work for this business and deviate as little as possible or not at all from the village code. We also commend Sphere and Aldi for offering to pull back on their variance request on Nov. 7 and explore other options for signage. The ZBA will reconvene about this matter on November 20.

Cazenovia has entered a period of increased development at the eastern edge of the village and, in our view, should hold fast to the guidelines set forth in the village code. Variance from development guidelines could lead to signage that is a more conspicuous and dominant element of the visual landscape than that envisioned by village leaders in construction of the current zoning regulations. The eastern edge of the village makes a disproportionately strong impression on visitors to and residents of Cazenovia. It sets the tone for the character and atmosphere of the village.

Residents of Cazenovia have long taken a protective interest in the visual landscape of this eastern gateway to Cazenovia where businesses coexist with historical properties, including the Maples and the Zephnia Comstock (aka, Enders) Farmhouse, and open farmland, such as the so-called Ambrose Tract on which CPF holds an easement. Development should be managed in this area to not detract from these historical and natural features that are so important to the character of our village.

Current zoning regulations for signage resulted from a long process with much community involvement, and CPF supports adherence to these regulations. Sphere has argued that compromises made during the planning process have constrained them as to the location and size of signage. We are sympathetic to this concern and are not arguing for signage that looks odd or out of proportion. However, we believe that Aldi can produce signage that is distinctive and unique, and that complies with village zoning regulations. In fact, signage that is modest and tailored to the character of Cazenovia can further signal that Aldi wishes to become a member of our community.

Citizens that are interested in this issue are encouraged to attend the meeting of the zoning board of appeals at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, at the village office. There will be an opportunity for public comment, and strong attendance would signal that this is an issue that concerns our community.

Cazenovia Preservation Foundation

Board of Directors

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story