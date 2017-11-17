 

Hunt receives GCACC Distinguished Citizen Award

Nov 17, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Laurie Hunt, owner of Lillie Bean women’s and children’s clothing store, recently was awarded the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce.

Laurie Hunt, owner of Lillie Bean, left and one of her employees, Grace Gara, at the Chamber annual dinner Nov. 9. (submitted photo)

“Laurie is very passionate about our community and making her store a great stop within Cazenovia. She has been a member of our chamber and on various boards for years, always willing to help with events or stay open late. As a caring member of the community, she has been very instrumental in the creation and implementation of HEAL Madison County, an organization battling the heroin epidemic in Madison County,” said Lori Lewis, GCACC President. “We applaud her passion and dedication to our community.”

Hunt received the award during the Chamber’s annual dinner on Thursday, Nov. 9, at Caz Sports Bowl. ​The 2018 slate of officers also was announced. The officers will be: Lori Lewis (Cazenovia Republican), president; Kim McCully (McCully Land Surveying), vice president; Fred Agerter (AmeriCu), treasurer; Beth Fragale (Miori Martial Arts), secretary.

