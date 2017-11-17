Deputies identify man killed on 690

Deputies Identify Man Killed Yesterday on 690

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office releases the name of the man who struck and killed yesterday morning on 690 in the Town of Geddes.

Deputies say 22 year old Dominic Muscolino Jr of East Syracuse, was killed when he was struck by a tractor trailer on 690 in Geddes. On November 16th, at approximately 12:21 am, an officer with the Skaneateles Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a dark colored Honda sedan after the vehicle was observed traveling on East Genesee Street in the village with several equipment violations. The Honda, which was occupied by two males, later identified as Muscolino and a 16 year male from Elbridge, initially stopped but then sped away as the officer approached the vehicle. The officer pursued the vehicle as it traveled north on Route 321 towards the Town of Camillus.

While at the intersection with Route 5, the 16 year old passenger fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area as the vehicle continued northbound onto Bennetts Corners Road. The vehicle was not pursued and the officer, along with several deputies, including a K-9, and Air1 began searching for the passenger. While Air1 searched from above with night vision goggles and its infrared camera, the flight crew located the passenger hiding behind Motel Thomas. Air1 utilized its spot light to illuminate the suspect while ground units moved in and took him into custody.

A short time later, a deputy traveling westbound on Route 5 near Newport Road, observed the Honda traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. As the deputy attempted to catch up with the vehicle, the vehicle was located unoccupied near the on ramp to 690 East from 695 North, where it became disabled from striking a guard rail. As deputies began searching the area for the driver, they noticed a tractor trailer stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of 690 just west of the 695 interchange. When deputies approached the tractor trailer, they discovered that the driver, identified as Muscolino had been struck and killed by the tractor trailer. A deputy on

scene provided CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to Muscolino, who was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Robert Aitken III (38) of Cuddebackville, NY, was not injured in the crash and the eastbound lanes of 690 were closed for several hours while members of the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

