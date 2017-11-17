Canton Woods: Check out our holiday events

By Ruth Troy

Director

November has arrived and the holiday season is just around the corner! Make plans to participate in the many holiday events throughout the community.

The village of Baldwinsville annual tree lighting is on Saturday, Nov. 25.You will find the complete schedule for the event on the Village of Baldwinsville Facebook page.

Holiday Season 2017! Canton Woods has an afternoon filled with festivities planned to start your holiday season off. At 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, Sentimental Serenade will perform Here Comes Santa Claus, at Canton Woods. This talented ensemble will fill your heart with holiday cheer to spark your Christmas spirit. Stay for more musical entertainment as The Village Singers invite you to sing along to your favorite holiday tunes. Holiday treats will be served. The afternoon concludes with our Annual Tree Lightning at 4 p.m.

Rescue Mission Home Delivered Holiday Meals. The Rescue Mission provides home delivered meals for seniors on Christmas Day. If you are interested in a free home delivered meal on Christmas Day, please call Canton Woods Outreach workers. This meal is for the elderly and/or homebound individuals. The recipient must be home on Christmas Day to receive the meal. Deadline for Christmas: your reservation and information must be to the Outreach workers by Dec. 4. The deadline for Thanksgiving has passed. Please call (315) 638-4536.

Medicare Open Enrollment. it is also the time of year for Medicare Open Enrollment. The Medicare Open Enrollment Period is an annual period of time when current Medicare users can choose to re-evaluate part of their Medicare coverage (their Medicare Advantage and/or Part D plan) and compare it against all the other plans on the market. After re-evaluating, if you find a plan that is a better fit for your needs, you can then switch to, drop or add a Medicare Advantage or Part D plan. Medicare Advantage is also known as a “Part C” plan. The open enrollment period has begun and ends on Dec. 7.

HIICAP (Health Insurance Information Counseling Assistance Program) offers free and unbiased information and assistance. This program is brought to you from the Onondaga County Office for Aging. If you would like to connect with a HIICAP representative, call Canton Woods for more information.

Canton Woods Book Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21. They will be discussing “Wish You Well,” by David Baldacci. Get reading and join the lively discussion.

Emergency Preparedness Presentation will be held at 3 p.m. Nov. 27 at Canton Woods. This is a free training course which provides an introduction to responding to a natural or manmade disaster. The course instructor is Staff Sgt. Duane Morgan. Please call the center if you plan to attend.

Flu shots will be available at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Please call to let us know you plan to attend the clinic (315) 638-4536. Bring your insurance cards.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the Senior Nutrition Program will offer a pre-holiday brunch at 10:30 a.m. The menu includes broccoli quiche, mixed berry yogurt parfait, blueberry muffin and orange juice. Make a reservation and join us for brunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story