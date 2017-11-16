Solomon named executive director of CRIS

Karisha A. Solomon, of Cazenovia, has been named executive director of Community Resources for Independent Seniors.

Karisha A. Solomon, of Cazenovia, has been named executive director of Community Resources for Independent Seniors, the CRIS Board of Directors has announced. The appointment was effective November 1.

Solomon previously served on the CRIS board. She is an adjunct professor of gerontology at Syracuse University and works with private geriatric clients. She is a co-leader of the Chronic Disease/Self-Management Program with the Madison County Office for the Aging, and a volunteer for the Bone Builders exercise group. She has a master’s degree in gerontological studies from Miami University and a Bachelor of Arts in gerontology and health care administration from Ithaca College.

CRIS is a non- profit organization providing supportive services for individuals 55 and older living in Cazenovia, Nelson and Fenner. Programs include CRIS/CAT (Cazenovia Area Transportation), which offers senior residents free rides to the doctor and for other errands; workshops and lectures on aging; and a TimeBank that connects talented volunteers with individuals who needs assistance with gardening, cooking and other household tasks.

The goal of these services is to assist residents in preserving their independence and allowing them to remain in their homes as long as possible. Solomon’s experience will assist with implementing a new phase of growth and activity for CRIS, including plans for a community fair in 2018, according to the organization.

An open house will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, at the CRIS office in the Cherry Valley Professional Plaza, 2662 Rte. 20 East, Cazenovia. All community members are invited to attend, share refreshments and talk with CRIS Board members and staff about current programs and ideas for future services.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story