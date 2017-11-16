Sheriff’s department continues investigation into fatal crash

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian that occurred on 690 in the Town of Geddes.

This morning at approximately 12:21 am, an officer with the Skaneateles Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a dark colored Honda sedan after the vehicle was observed traveling on East Genesee Street in the village with several equipment violations. The Honda, which was occupied by two males, initially stopped but then sped away as the officer approached the vehicle. The officer pursued the vehicle as it traveled north on Route 321 towards the Town of Camillus.

While at the intersection with Route 5, the passenger fled from the vehicle on foot into a wooded area as the vehicle continued northbound onto Bennetts Corners Road. The vehicle was not pursued and the officer, along with several deputies, including a K-9, and Air1 began searching for the suspect passenger. While Air1 searched from above with night vision goggles and its infrared camera, the flight crew located the suspect hiding behind Motel Thomas. Air1 utilized its spot light to illuminate the suspect while ground units moved in and took him into custody.

A short time later, a deputy traveling westbound on Route 5 near Newport Road, observed the Honda traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. As the deputy attempted to catch up with the vehicle, the vehicle was located disabled and unoccupied near the on ramp to 690 East from 695 North. As deputies began searching the area for the suspect driver, they noticed a tractor trailer stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of 690 just west of the 695 interchange. When deputies approached the tractor trailer, they discovered that the suspect driver had been struck by the tractor trailer. The suspect, who is only being identified at this time as a 22 year old man from East Syracuse, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a man from Cuddebackville, NY, was not injured in the crash and the eastbound lanes of 690 were closed for several hours while members of the Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team processed the scene.

The passenger in the Honda has been identified as a 16 year old male from Elbridge, who is cooperating with the Skaneateles Police Department’s investigation.

The incident remains under investigation.

