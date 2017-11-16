Jack Helmer, 89

Jack Newell Helmer, 89, of Skaneateles, passed away on Nov. 9, 2017, surrounded by his family. He was born on April 20, 1928, in Rochester.

Jack was a graduate of Nottingham High School and Syracuse University School of Engineering. He established Eagle Metalcraft Inc. in 1953. He remained actively involved in the business until his recent passing.

Jack was an avid skier, sailor, golfer, hunter and tennis player. He had an immense love for Syracuse University sports. He spent his summers on Skaneateles Lake and was a member of the Skaneateles Country Club. He spent many winters skiing out West, and locally at Song Mountain, as a member of The Thunderbird Club.

Jack’s infectious laugh and sense of humor will be missed by all that knew him.

Jack was predeceased by his parents, Gladys and Wilber Helmer and his brother, Robert Helmer. Surviving to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 67 years, Carlyn “Cookie” Helmer, daughter; Brenda (Peter) Welch, son; Jim Helmer (Kitty Pasqua), and son; Bill (Eileen) Helmer. He had eight adoring grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, at St. James Church, in Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Skaneateles Lake Association (skaneateleslake.org), or to a charity of your choice. burnsgarfield.com.

