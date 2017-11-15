West Genny actors bring Charlie Brown to the stage

WGMS Presents….A Charlie Brown Christmas

POSTED ON NOVEMBER 13, 2017

West Genesee Middle School is proud to present the musical A Charlie Brown Christmas. The classic animated television special A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation. This was first shown as an animated television special in 1965 and has been part of the holiday tradition ever since. The stage adaptation was completed in 2013.

When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas. (Borrowed from www.TamsWitmark.com)

This year’s production at WGMS stars the following students along with their respective cast roles:

Charlie: Matthew Murdock; Snoopy: Elizabeth Quinn and Piper Mauro; Lucy: Ava Morey-Farley; Linus: Caleb Williams; Sally: Samantha Sapio; PigPen: Jaden Mattimore; Frieda: Danyella Roper; Schroeder: Gavin Provo; Violet: Anna Caruso and Sofia Bjelanovic; Patty: Maggie Kaminski and Eryn Cervino; and Shermy: Joseph Paoli.

Featuring approximately 80 additional cast and crew members! This year for the first time ever we will also be presenting live action commercials for local businesses, as well as a raffle for numerous Charlie Brown/Peanuts related items. Come join the fun this weekend,

The show is directed by Christy Knowlton, choreographed by Allison Leonard (WGHS senior), and the set design and construction is done by Jeff Bowe.

Performances are Thursday, November 17 and Friday, November 18 at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 19 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $6 at the door.