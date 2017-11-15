Welcomethe holidays at municipal tree lighting events

Santa made an appearance at last year's East Syracuse holiday tree lighting event (file photo)

By Jason Emerson

editor

The first snow has fallen, Thanksgiving is almost here and municipal tree lighting and holiday celebration events are around the corner. Here is a list of all the events scheduled at villages and towns in the Eagle Bulletin coverage area.

The annual Fayetteville tree lighting will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at the Fayetteville Fire Department, 425 E Genesee St., Fayetteville. Watch the lighting of the community tree, see Santa and help kick-off the holiday season.

The Town of DeWitt’s 27th annual holiday lighting festivities will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, at the Ryder Park Pavilion, 5400 Butternut St. in East Syracuse. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, children’s craft projects, refreshments, a tree lighting ceremony and a surprise visitor.

Share the holiday spirit by bringing a canned good or non-perishable food item to donate to the Food Bank of CNY. Preferred items include canned tuna, canned beans/legumes, dried beans/legumes, peanut butter, dinner “mixes,” pasta-rice-grains, cereals, oatmeal, soups and stews, canned/dried fruits and canned vegetables.

The annual “Light Up Jamesville” event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Jamesville Train Station, 6499 E. Seneca Turnpike, Jamesville. Meet Santa at the old fire station starting at 5:30 p.m. The tree will be lit at 7 p.m. at the train station. The Jamesville Chamber of Commerce will hold a raffle, and there will be caroling and businesses will be open with activities for kids.

The village of Manlius will celebrate its annual tree lighting event from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Manlius Village Centre, 1 Arkie Albanese Avenue, Manlius. Attendees can enjoy holiday crafts, games, cocoa and cookies and story time with Miss Karen from the Manlius Library.

The Wellwood Voices Choir will lead everyone in singing Christmas carols at the Senior Centre entrance, where Santa will also greet kids. The tree will be lit at 5 p.m., after which there will be photos with Santa in the gym and a performance by the Wellwood Voices Choir.

Also on Dec. 3, the village of Minoa will celebrate the holidays with a Christmas Party and tree lighting. At 5 p.m. at the Minoa municipal building, Santa will arrive to the party that includes music, crafts, story time, magic, face painting and refreshments. At 6 p.m. at the corner of Adams and N. Main Street, the tree will be lit with greetings by Mayor Bill Brazill.

On Monday, Dec. 4, the village of East Syracuse will host a Holiday Tree Lighting. At 6 p.m. at the East Syracuse Municipal Building, 204 N. Center St., attendees can enjoy refreshments, arts and crafts and carol singing at the fire station, with a visit from Santa.

For more information on any of these events, visit these organizations’ websites.

