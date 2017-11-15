Six CBA student-athletes sign Division I letters of intent

Six CBA student-athletes this week signed letters of intent to attend and join athletic teams at Division I colleges and universities next year. Pictured from left: Grace Hulslander, Olivia Penoyer, Mike McCully, Bryce Moore, Claire Jeschke and Alison Anderson. (submitted photo)

Dewitt-Christian Brothers Academy has announced that six student-athletes have signed letters of intent to continue their intercollegiate athletic careers at Division I institutions next year.

Four girls lacrosse players will be studying at Ivy League schools. They include:

Alison Anderson , daughter of Thomas and Diane Anderson of Syracuse, will attend Yale University.

, daughter of Thomas and Diane Anderson of Syracuse, will attend Yale University. Grace Hulslander, daughter of Kevin and Kelly Hulslander of Jamesville, will attend Harvard University.

daughter of Kevin and Kelly Hulslander of Jamesville, will attend Harvard University. Claire Jeschke , daughter of Eric and Patricia Jeschke, of Syracuse, will attend Brown University.

, daughter of Eric and Patricia Jeschke, of Syracuse, will attend Brown University. Olivia Penoyer, daughter of Jason and Marilyn Penoyer of Manlius, will attend Yale University.

The other two signees are baseball players. They are:

Mike McCully , son of Michael and Kimberly McCully of Cazenovia, who will attend Siena College.

, son of Michael and Kimberly McCully of Cazenovia, who will attend Siena College. Bryce Moore, son of Peter and Theresa Moore of North Syracuse, who will attend Niagara University.

