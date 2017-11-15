LETTER: Tired of unsolicited letters in my mail

Nov 15, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion
To the editor:
My husband and I decided that we would not use our house, the Hillcrest Jephson Estate for anything political or controversial, but I am going to speak out. I am also going to contact Mr. Schreibman directly because I am so tired of receiving these ridiculous letters from him. It seems if he doesn’t get his way he mails the whole town.
In this letter he is attacking a person who I highly respect, who is a talented writer and is always fair, Jason Emerson. I do not like whiners. I do not like bullies and I do not want to be dragged into someone else’s issues. These unsolicited letters better stop coming my way. Save the tree, the ink and the constant bellyaching.
Linda Osborne
Cazenovia
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
