LETTER: Tired of unsolicited letters in my mail

To the editor:

My husband and I decided that we would not use our house, the Hillcrest Jephson Estate for anything political or controversial, but I am going to speak out. I am also going to contact Mr. Schreibman directly because I am so tired of receiving these ridiculous letters from him. It seems if he doesn’t get his way he mails the whole town.

In this letter he is attacking a person who I highly respect, who is a talented writer and is always fair, Jason Emerson. I do not like whiners. I do not like bullies and I do not want to be dragged into someone else’s issues. These unsolicited letters better stop coming my way. Save the tree, the ink and the constant bellyaching.

Linda Osborne

Cazenovia

