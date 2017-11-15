 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

LETTER: Tired of unsolicited letters in my mail

Nov 15, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

LETTER: Tired of unsolicited letters in my mail

To the editor:

My husband and I decided that we would not use our house, the Hillcrest Jephson Estate for anything political or controversial, but I am going to speak out. I am also going to contact Mr. Schreibman directly because I am so tired of receiving these ridiculous letters from him. It seems if he doesn’t get his way he mails the whole town.

In this letter he is attacking a person who I highly respect, who is a talented writer and is always fair, Jason Emerson. I do not like whiners. I do not like bullies and I do not want to be dragged into someone else’s issues. These unsolicited letters better stop coming my way. Save the tree, the ink and the constant bellyaching.

Linda Osborne

Cazenovia

Comment on this Story

THEATER REVIEW: Sir David vs. Tricky Dick
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill