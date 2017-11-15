Lecture on suffrage movement rescheduled

The Cazenovia Public Library will celebrate the New York State centennial of women’s suffrage with a special presentation by Dr. Sally Roesch Wagner — a nationally recognized lecturer, author and performance interpreter of women’s rights history.

The lecture, “The Rest of the Story of the Suffrage Movement,” will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, in the community room.

The lecture was originally scheduled for Monday, Nov. 20.

In the 1880s, Susan B. Anthony remained narrowly focused on the achievement of women’s suffrage. Meanwhile, Matilda Joslyn Gage and Elizabeth Cady Stanton urged society to look beyond the vote at the bigger picture. They agreed that rather than “give” women the right to vote, the government simply needed to protect their existing right as Americans to exercise citizenship. In her presentation, Wagner will tell this story and explore issues of equality that remain relevant today.

Wagner is the founding director of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation and a professor at Syracuse University. She received one of the nation’s first doctorates in women studies and founded one of the first college-level women’s studies programs in the United States. Wagner contributed to and is featured in Ken Burns’ documentary “Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony.” She currently serves as a Public Scholar with the NYS Council for the Humanities.

The Society for New Music will present a new opera about Matilda Joslyn Gage on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 in Carrier Theatre at the John H. Mulroy Civic Center Theaters.

This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Cazenovia Public Library. All events at the Cazenovia Public Library are free and open to the public. For more information, call 315-655-9322 or visit cazenoviapubliclibrary.org.

