From the supervisor: Prepare for the changing seasons

By Jim Lanning

Skaneateles Town Supervisor

The first snowfall has arrived and our road crews were ready for the storm. While we know that winter is coming, we are never really emotionally prepared for the onslaught of winter. Coupled with the changing of the clocks it is a real shock to our system. The procrastinators among us need to make ready for winter.

While our attention has turned to more seasonal challenges we should continue to focus on the lake and the contributing factors of the recent algae bloom. The town board has debated the issue and will continue to search for some municipal solutions. The first action that we have taken is to bolster our codes enforcement office. We have advertised for a second position to assure that we have the resources to adequately monitor all projects in the town.

We are also partnering with the village and the Skaneateles Lake Association to focus on what I believe is the most effective tool that we have. That tool is education. We need to focus on the contributing factors that we actually have some control over. This is a serious problem and we all need to contribute to the solutions cooperatively. Some of the hysteria is not helpful. Some have suggested that the town should build a catapult and start hurling millions of dollars directly into the lake to stop the algae. We all need to take a deep breath and discuss this rationally. Education and community cooperation are the first steps.

Our water line replacement project is moving along smoothly. We regret any temporary inconveniences to the immediate residents. We are working with the contractor to get the project completed in a timely fashion. The contractor has started the second phase of the project and work has begun on the Masters Road portion. This portion will be more challenging due to the narrow roadway and may require some road closures. I urge the residents in that area to plan for the disruption and consider alternative routes and timing of their travel whenever possible. The end result will be increased water flow, pressure, quality, and fire protection.

The yard signs are gone and new officials have been elected to various positions in our community. It is imperative that we enter a period of forgiveness and reconciliation. Emotions can run high during election season and comments are sometimes made that require forgiveness. What America does well is to honor the results of our elections. The town experienced tremendous voter turnout in this election. This is very heartwarming to me as it shows our collective love for this wonderful community. Now is the time to continue to advocate for our beliefs while honoring the choices of the community.

It was wonderful to see our community honor our veterans over the weekend. The American Legions and their auxiliaries went all out to honor those who served. From the flags in the park to the wonderful dinners it was good to see the appreciation and the compassion that was displayed. Please encourage all veterans to reach out to the town’s veteran outreach coordinator for any issues.

Hunting season is here and drivers need to be especially alert for deer. The time change is challenging for the deer and their routines. It changes our traffic patterns just as they enter their mating season. Bucks are entering new territories in search of mates. It is imperative that we all slow down and scan the road ahead for any movement. It is my hope that hunters will have a safe and productive season without any tragedies. Please be safe in the woods.

