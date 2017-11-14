Years Ago in Skaneateles

Years Ago

These moments in history are selected and edited by students enrolled in Mrs. Hardy’s tenth grade Honors English class. Thank you to the Skaneateles Library and the Historical Society for providing the Press Archives.

10 Years Ago

The Skaneateles hockey season was just starting up and the team had their first game verses Corcoran. They began the season with Laker Pride Night where everyone wore blue and gold for the game. This year on the 22nd, the season starts again against Auburn. After last year’s disappointing loss in the quarterfinals before states they hope to rebound and once again win a state championship. If you want to support the team, the game is in Auburn at 5 p.m. next Wednesday. Come out to see your Lakers take on their biggest rival just a few minutes away.

28 Years Ago

Twenty eight years ago, several elementary students were asked “What is the most important thing you have learned in school?” This week, we asked the Henry children the very same question. Kate (middle): “the most important thing I have learned in school is to always respect the flag wherever you are to show you love your country.” (Grade 2) Colin (far right): “the most important thing I have learned in school is multiplication, we use it every day and it will help in high school.” (Grade 4) Will (far left): “the most important thing I have learned in school is learning to read because we need to use that throughout each school day and the rest of our lives.” (Grade 6) Jack (second from right): “the most important thing I have learned in school is to always try your hardest and make smart decisions.” (Grade 8) Kristen (two in from left): “the most important thing I’ve learned in school is always treat everybody with kindness and study your hardest.” (Grade 10) Values of kindness and respect, along with education, are clearly valued by today’s students, and have been for many years. Although a big focus is placed on math, science, and English, children are clearly learning more than the content areas. They gain good character and friendships along with knowledge.

50 Years Ago

Fifty years ago, the Sherwood Inn released an ad about their annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner, which occurred on Nov. 23, 1967. They were open from noon to 6 p.m., and served a traditional all-American Style Dinner. The food included Thanksgiving staples like turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie with ice cream. It was $3 for adults, and $2 for children twelve and under. This year, the Thanksgiving Day dinner will be on November 23rd from 12:00 to 8:00pm. This year’s menu includes similar options, but with a few new courses such as mashed butternut squash, green bean casserole, and maple glazed yams. Also, the price for adults this year is $36, $18 for children between five and twelve, and no charge for children under five. If you can’t make it to the Thanksgiving dinner, the Sherwood Inn is open Fridays and Saturdays from 11:30 to 10 p.m, and Sunday through Thursday 11:30 to 9 p.m. Regardless of where you spend your Thanksgiving, we hope you and your family are able to spend it together.

75 Years Ago

Seventy-five years ago Skaneateles had its own cinema! The Colonial theater was located at 64 E. Genesee St. This theater operated from 1868 to 1979. The theater showed Sergeant York, Intermezzo, Puddin Head, Rebecca, Blue Mountain Skies, Tight Shoes, and Scattergood Pulls Strings, a couple of popular movies at the time. After the theater closed in 1979, the building was renovated and replaced with condos and stores. Today, Lynn Law Firm, Grant Jewelers and Headquarters are located in place of the old cinema. Unfortunately, due to the demolition of the theater there is no longer a cinema in town. However, you can enjoy a movie at the Auburn MoviePlex, The Movie Tavern, and the Destiny Regal and IMAX Theaters. This season make sure to catch Thor Ragnarok, Geostorm, The Mountain Between Us, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming out December 15 at any of these local theaters!

100 Years Ago

In 1917 milk prices in Skaneateles skyrocketed to a whole 10￠! The townspeople were outraged by the price doubling for just one quart of milk. In order to solve their problem, townspeople suggested meeting in the midde and “splitting the nickel” so that they could have a 6￠ or 7￠coin in order to pay for their milk. Nowadays, people in the United States pay over $1.30 for a quart of milk, and we barely use pennies at all! The penny is rarely used in today’s currency because prices have increased so much that pennies are irrelevant. There is a petition started to get rid of the penny completely, since it costs 2￠ in order to make only one penny. This is a prime example of how inflation has occurred in our country over the years.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story