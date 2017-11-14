Students, teachers honored by Optimist Club

Camillus Optimists honor students and teachers

Victoria DeSantis and Michael McGuigan from West Genesee High School; Anita Edgar and Liam O’Connor from Camillus Middle School; and Julia Biggs and Connor Dunham from West Genesee Middle School were honored by the Camillus Optimists with the David Kenna Outstanding Student Award.

Cheryl Miedaner (West Genesee High School Social Studies teacher), Toni Abdo (West Genesee Middle School Math teacher), and Ann Davis-Allen (Split Rock Elementary School Special Education teacher) each received the 2017 Joseph A. Witowski Outstanding Teacher Award.

Honorees and their families were guests of the Optimists on November 6 at the Tuscarora Golf Club. School administrators introduced each honoree and described their unique contributions.

Optimist David Philippone coordinated the program.

Teachers were selected by their peers for being sensitive to the needs of their students; for creating an exciting and challenging classroom atmosphere; and contributing to the quality of instruction at West Genesee.

