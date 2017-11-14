MHS to hold annual Festival of Miniature Trees

The Festival of Miniature Trees will begin with a preview party on Nov. 30. (file photo)

The Manlius Historical Society will once again host a Festival of Miniature Trees, and the event will kick-off with a preview party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Cheney House Research Center, 109 Pleasant St., Manlius.

Wine, wassail, desserts and hors d’oeuvres will be served at the party, and the community is invited to attend. The festival is a benefit for the MHS and has been running for about 15 years. It began as the brainchild of former director Juliann Tasick, with about 10 trees the first year. It has grown to have 36 trees during last year’s event.

All of the trees are decorated for the holidays and donated by local businesses, organizations and individuals, and then are sold in a silent auction. The auction begins at the preview party and runs through Friday Dec. 8. The public is invited to stop in from 1 to 5 p.m. from Dec. 1 to 3 and Dec. 6 to 8 to view the trees and bid on the trees. Winners for each tree will be notified and can pick up their trees on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Those interested in decorating and donating a tree for the auction may email Marjorie Edwards at ed8845@gmail.com by Nov 15 for more information.

A Christmas Tea event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec 2 at the Cheney House. There is a $3 admission price for the tea, with $10 maximum per family. Tea, hot cocoa and Christmas sweets will be served.

The Manlius Town Shop, located in the Cheney House, offers products from local artisans, and will be open for Christmas shopping during the festival hours. For more information, visit the MHS website at manliushistory.org.

