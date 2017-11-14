ESM Spartan Stage to perform comedy this weekend

ESM Spartan Stage presents its fall play, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 17 at ESM Central High School. This fast-paced play is filled with physical comedy and silly one-liners. It’s sure to provide a wonderful evening of theatre for the whole family.

Tickets are $9 and will be available at the door. Visit esmchs.booktix.com for advance tickets and the opportunity to choose your own seats.

Student Leadership includes Assistant Director Jason Neubauer, Production Stage Manager Christian Rogers-Romeo and Assistant Stage Managers Amber Cardarelli (Cast/Props/Sound/Lights) and Gary Reynolds (Construction/Costume/House). The production also includes Adam Shatraw as Director, Scene Design by Kevin Oliver, Costumes by Lorien Beaulieu and Lighting by Ben Stroh.

Cast List:

Helsa Wenzel/Katerina: Hannah Caccamo

Masked Killer: Christian Rogers-Romeo

Elsa von Grossenkneuten: Erin Houghtaling

Michael Kelly: Benjamin Houseman

Patrick O’Reilly: Ben Briggs

Ken de la Maize: Nicolas Worden

Nikki Crandall: Breeya Myrick

Eddie McCuen: John Kipping

Marjorie Baverstock: Danielle Hare

Roger Hopewell: Cooper Pokrentowski

Bernice Roth: Jolie Cloutier

