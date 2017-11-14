ESM Spartan Stage to perform comedy this weekend

Nov 14, 2017 Jason Emerson Eagle Bulletin, Entertainment
ESM Spartan Stage presents its fall play, “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16 and 17 at ESM Central High School. This fast-paced play is filled with physical comedy and silly one-liners. It’s sure to provide a wonderful evening of theatre for the whole family.
Tickets are $9 and will be available at the door. Visit esmchs.booktix.com for advance tickets and the opportunity to choose your own seats.
Student Leadership includes Assistant Director Jason Neubauer, Production Stage Manager Christian Rogers-Romeo and Assistant Stage Managers Amber Cardarelli (Cast/Props/Sound/Lights) and Gary Reynolds (Construction/Costume/House). The production also includes Adam Shatraw as Director, Scene Design by Kevin Oliver, Costumes by Lorien Beaulieu and Lighting by Ben Stroh.
Cast List:
Helsa Wenzel/Katerina: Hannah Caccamo
Masked Killer: Christian Rogers-Romeo
Elsa von Grossenkneuten: Erin Houghtaling
Michael Kelly: Benjamin Houseman
Patrick O’Reilly: Ben Briggs
Ken de la Maize: Nicolas Worden
Nikki Crandall: Breeya Myrick
Eddie McCuen: John Kipping
Marjorie Baverstock: Danielle Hare
Roger Hopewell: Cooper Pokrentowski
Bernice Roth: Jolie Cloutier
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Nov 14, 2017 0
Nov 13, 2017 0
Nov 13, 2017 0
Nov 13, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017
Nov 14, 2017