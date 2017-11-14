B’ville to celebrate #SmallBusinessSaturday

More shoppers are skipping the one-day bonanza of Black Friday in favor of checking off their Christmas lists over the weeks of the holiday season. But you can still start early — and start small — with Small Business Saturday.

Seven members of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce have teamed up for an afternoon to celebrate buying local. Customers can collect stamps in their “passports” for a chance to win prizes and then kick off the holiday season with the Parade of Lights and the village tree lighting.

Small Business Saturday takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at the following businesses:

Each of the participating businesses has “passports” available. It doesn’t matter where you start, as long as you finish with all seven stamps. When you’re finished strolling around, take your passport to the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce’s table in Baldwin Canal Square between 4:30 and 7 p.m. You could win a gift certificate to JessiCakes, Tymeless Tattoo or another business.

The #ShopSmall fun continues with vendors in the village square starting at 4:30 p.m. Afterward, stay for the Parade of Lights, which starts at 5:30 p.m. The annual tree lighting will take place immediately after the parade.

To learn more about this event and other businesses in B’ville, check out the GBCC at facebook.com/BVille.CC.

