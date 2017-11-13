Sheriff’s office seizes $3 million in cocaine, largest in Onondaga County history

A sheriff's office investigation into an assault and kidnapping accusation led to the seizure of $3 million in cocaine and the arrest of two men. (submitted photo)

A Town of DeWitt man is facing numerous charges after a domestic incident uncovered a large drug operation by Onondaga County sheriff’s officers.

According to police, on Friday, Nov. 3, sheriff’s deputies conducted an investigation into a physical altercation at 108 Cedar Lane in DeWitt. Deputies investigating the incident say a 26-year-old female residing at the address was physically assaulted by her husband over the course of several hours before being bound and forced into the trunk of his vehicle at knifepoint and driven around the City of Syracuse.

The woman was eventually freed by the man and immediately notified 911. She was treated at a local hospital for her injuries, which were considered non-life threatening.

A search warrant was later executed at the DeWitt home, where deputies discovered evidence to support the kidnapping incident along with the discovery of significant drug-related items.

Additional information developed by detectives led them to a second residence located at 100 Sheridan Place in Syracuse. A search warrant was also executed at this address, which resulted in the recovery of evidence to support the kidnapping incident along with 25 kilograms of cocaine, which has an estimated street value of over $3 million — the largest seizures in the history of Onondaga County.

Detectives also recovered 135 pounds of marijuana and approximately $90,000 in U.S. currency.

Deputies located the man that night, identified as 38-year-old William Sullivan, of 108 Cedar Lane, DeWitt. He was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, menacing in the second degree and harassment in the second degree relative to the domestic incident.

Additionally, detectives charged Sullivan with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first, third and seventh degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Detectives also charged a second man, Anthony Brigman, 47, who is the owner of the Sheridan Place address. Brigman was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first, third and seventh degree, criminal possession of marijuana in the first degree and three counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree.

Both men were arraigned Saturday morning in the City of Syracuse Court before Judge Vanessa Bogan, who denied bail. Sullivan was also arraigned on the charges stemming from the domestic incident. His bail was set at $100,000 cash $200,000 bond. They continue to be held in the Justice Center.

Since Sullivan’s arrest, he has been indicted on the charges of kidnapping in the second degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the first and third degree and criminal possession of marihuana in the first degree.

