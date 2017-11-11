NOPL news: BubbleMan to perform in Brewerton

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

BubbleMan Doug Rougeux will entertain kids of all ages when he brings his “Bubble Mania” show to the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) at Brewerton at 2 p.m. Nov. 13.

These aren’t your ordinary bubbles. Rougeux has been entertaining audiences with his unique bubble-making abilities since 1991 and can create an endless variety of bubbles to awe audiences, including giant bubbles over three feet in diameter, bubbles inside bubbles, bubble chains and he can even put a child inside a bubble!

A graduate of the Ringling’s Bros. Clown College, Rougeux incorporates elements of clowning into his show, along with juggling and slapstick comedy.

“Doug interacts well with the kids and they love his shows,” said Wanda Nelson, children’s librarian at NOPL Brewerton. “They come to see the BubbleMan over and over again. They love the giant bubbles, as well as the tiny bubbles they can try to catch.”

All are welcome at this this enjoyable family-friendly performance, especially those from the Central Square School District who have that day off from school due to a Superintendent’s Conference Day.

NOPL Brewerton is located at 5440 Bennett St. in Brewerton; (315) 676-7484.

