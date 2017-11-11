 

From the Liverpool Public Library: Authors’ meet and greet Nov. 12

Nov 11, 2017 Library News, Point of View, Star Review

From the Liverpool Public Library: Authors' meet and greet Nov. 12

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

A dozen community authors and a musician will open their works and their personalities for Liverpool Public Library patrons to explore during a Meet and Greet session from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov.12, in the Carman Community Rooms.

There will be writers of all sorts ready and willing to talk about how they came up with and produced their books. They’ll bring editions to sell and sign, too.

Available to discuss their writing and their finished products will be:

Travel mystery writer Carol Pouliot, with “Doorway to Murder;” science fiction writer Nicholas T. Davis, with “Dimension Lapse,” “Return to Doomsday” and “Dimensional Breakdown;” autobiography writer and storyteller Angela Pollard with “Angela;” mystery romance writer Diane Culver with “Love on the Run,” “Hurricane Megan” and “The Romance Equation;” mystery writer Stan Wilczek Jr. with “The Kept Secret,” “The Soma Man,” “Death’s Revenge” and “Last Witness;” essayist Bob Hocking with “Life Won’t Pass Me By;” fiction novella writer Christopher Carter Sanderson with “The Too Brief Chronicle of Judah Lowe;” poet and mystery writer Rachael Z. Ikins with “Just Two Girls,” “Totems,” “For Kate: A Love Story in Four Parts;” Ron Bagliere: “Loving Neil,” “Beyond the Veil” and “The Lion Of Khum Jung;” military topic writer Paul Mitura: with “The Best Worst Tank” and “The Ship That Wasn’t;” and children’s book writers Kimberly Archer with “Pedie Had a Friend,: Pedie and the Sled Dogs” and “Pedie Goes to the Zoo” and Lindsay ReRollo with “Sugarplums and Shooting Stars.”

Laurel Sharp of the band Hey for Three will be on hand with the group’s new CD, “Friends for All Seasons And Other English Country Dance Music.” Sharp is well known for her work as an LPL children’s librarian, providing lively songs and music for kids and caregivers at many Storytime sessions. This CD is a collection of her work outside that realm.

NOPL news: BubbleMan to perform in Brewerton
Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

