C-NS pulls away from Elmira in AA regionals

Nov 11, 2017
Now that the hurdle of a Section III championship was finally cleared, the Cicero-North Syracuse football team could look toward more historical landmarks on the path toward a state championship.
First, the Northstars took aim at Section IV champion Elmira in Saturday night’s Class AA regional final at Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium, and despite a few wobbles, C-NS asserted itself once more in the second half and pounded the Express 57-14.
Perhaps the biggest concern for the Northstars entering this regional game was avoiding overconfidence. Elmira, after all, had lost games to Baldwinsville and Christian Brothers Academy in September before the Express found better form late in the season.
In that regard, the best thing possible for C-NS happened on its opening drive – namely, it fumbled. Elmira recovered that fumble and, four plays later, cashed in with Airhik Ashley’s 16-yard touchdown run.
The 6-0 deficit proved sufficient for the Northstars to spring to life on its next possession. Erik Pride sprinted 25 yards to the end zone, Conner Hayes hit the extra point and C-NS never trailed again.
Within four minutes, the Northstars had forced a turnover and Pride had scored again, 23 yards through a big hole in the middle of the line. Early in the second quarter, Hayes threw his first TD pass, to Lukas Merluzzi.
Briefly, Elmira inched closer with a scoring drive that Zach Middaugh capped with a 19-yard pass to Garrett Johnson that, with the two-point conversion, made it 21-14.
Unfazed by this, C-NS turned to its power running game, spending more than six minutes on a drive where Pride gained 51 of the 55 yards, giving him 172 yards for the half on 21 carries. Pride would finish with 241 yards.
Pride’s third TD, on a three-yard run, restored a 28-14 margin going into halftime, and only hinted at the surge ahead.
Elmira helped by going for it on fourth down inside its own 20-yard line early in the third quarter. When C-NS stopped it, Jeremiah Willis promptly went 21 yards for the TD, and more was to follow.
Hayes, who had thrown five TD passes and run for two others in the Northstars’ Section III Class AA final win over Baldwinsville, provided more highlights with a 20-yard scoring run late in the third quarter.
Then Hayes topped himself by converting a third-and-21 at his own seven in the most spectacular way possible, tearing through the Express defense and finding himself in the end zone 93 yards later. Gaiden Nelson scored on a two-yard run.
Now it’s on to the state semifinals, where next Saturday night at 7 p.m. C-NS will meet Section VI champion Lancaster. Both teams are in this round for the first time, with the Legends having knocked off Rochester Aquinas 9-0 in its regional final. The winner will face Troy or Newburgh Nov. 26 at the Carrier Dome for the state championship.
