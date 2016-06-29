Manlius Fourth of July Celebration will bring a day of family-fun events

Pictured is a swan from the 2015 Manlius Fourth of July Parade. (Photo by Hayleigh Gowans)

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

The 37th annual Manlius Fourth of July Community Celebration will bring a full day of entertainment, food and games to the village on Monday, July 4.

“I think the celebration is a wonderful way to for us to bring the community together and share in our pride in our local businesses, organizations, families and groups,” said Patty Sawmiller, director of parks and recreation for the village.

The day of events kicks off from 7 to 9 a.m. with the annual pancake breakfast at St. Ann’s Church, 104 Academy St., Manlius. Following that will be the registration for the bike decorating contest at 9:15 a.m. at the parade judges table near the swan pond on Fayette Street.

At 9:30 a.m., the annual Stickley Chair Race will be held, where participants decorate and create mobile and often wacky chair creations to race through the streets before the parade begins.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and starts on E. Seneca Street and runs down Fayette Street with a ceremony to follow under the big tent on Stickley Drive. From noon to 9 p.m., families can enjoy live entertainment, food, face painting and Little League games.

New this year is a Cornhole Tournament 4 to 6 p.m. behind the recreation building. Registration for this is available at manliusvillage.org/recreation.aspx.

The schedule of live performances at Stickley Drive is as follows: Circovation, an aerial stunt show, at noon; Manlius Mini Big Stars talent show at 2 p.m.; Tailor Made at 6 p.m.; and Letizia & The Z Band at 7 p.m.

The day ends with a fireworks display behind the Manlius Village Centre at dusk.

For more information about the day of events, go to manliusvillage.org/recreation.aspx or call 682-7887.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story

Hayleigh Gowans I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.