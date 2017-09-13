Parks and rec corner: Village Halloween window painting takes place Oct. 28

The town of Lysander's parks and rec department hosted the village's annual Halloween Window Painting on Oct. 23, 2016.

By Ashley M. Casey

Staff Writer

As the cool weather sets in, Lysander Parks and Recreation is gearing up for fall.

Returning this year is the popular village Halloween window painting program, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. The parks department took over the program last year after the closure of the Baldwinsville Optimist Club.

Up to three children may paint a single window and must be supervised by an adult. All paintings must be Halloween-themed or they will be removed. While window frames will be protected by painters tape and newspaper, participants are responsible for their own cleanup.

The registration form can be found at bit.ly/lysfall17. Return your completed form by Oct. 10 to the parks department by mail (see address at the end of this column), by email to tmassaro@townoflysander.org or by fax (315) 635-1515.

Read on for the highlights of Lysander’s fall activities:

Art in the Park

Retired Reynolds Elementary School art teacher Mike Conway will offer an eight-session drawing and painting class for children ages 9 to 13. The cost is $62 per child and all art supplies will be provided.

Classes will take place at Lysander Park from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the following dates: Sept. 19, 21, 26 and 28; Oct. 3, 5, 10 and 12.

Grounded Kids Yoga

Yoga for Kids of CNY will host yoga classes for children ages 7 to 14. The sessions will include breathing and visualization techniques, relaxation and, of course, yoga poses.

Classes will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 20 to Nov. 8 at Willow Health and Wellness Center (3090 Belgium Road/Route 31). There is no class Oct. 18. Cost is $80 per child.

Pickleball tournament

Adults can look forward to the Lysander Pickleball Tournament, which will be held Sept. 23. “It’s tennis meets table tennis, played with a Wiffle ball,” Recreation Supervisor Tony Burkinshaw told the Messenger last year.

Pickleball, which originated in Seattle in 1965, is played on a badminton-sized court with a lower net and a wooden paddle.

The registration form is available at bit.ly/lysfall17. The cost is $20 per person or $40 for a two-person team. If you do not have a partner, the program can pair you with someone.

The Lysander parks and recreation department is located at Lysander Town Hall, 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville. The office is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lysander Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk through Oct. 31.

For more information about current and upcoming programs, call (315) 635-5999 or email recreation@townoflysander.org. Visit the parks department online at townoflysander.org/departments/parks-and-recreation or facebook.com/lysanderparksandrec.

