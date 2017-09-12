Volunteers needed for annual fall cleanup

Members of the Jamesville-DeWitt Boys Modified Lacrosse team pose for a picture at the 2015 spring cleanup.

The Town of DeWitt’s Fall Clean Up will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 30.

Volunteers may meet at Town Hall, Butternut Drive or Robbie T’s Pizza, North Street, Jamesville. Bags, OCCRA stickers and safety vests will be supplied and volunteers should bring work gloves and dress appropriately. In addition, because of the prevalence of deer ticks volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants.

Refreshments will be available at each location. For information, contact Dennis Payne at 315-469-0565 or paynedennis1@gmail.com, or find the event on Facebook. Help to clean DeWitt’s streets before the onset of winter.

During the April clean up, volunteers collected dozens of old tires as well as lots of dumped construction debris and electronic waste. If you are having a remodeling project done in your home, please insist that your contractor dispose of debris appropriately.

