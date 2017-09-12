Tree Commission to hold annual community planting day

Volunteers from the 2016 community planting day. (submitted photo)

The Cazenovia Tree Commission will hold its annual community planting day at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, on Liberty and Lincklaen streets, where they will plant approximately a dozen bareroot trees. The group will convene on Liberty Street and split into smaller groups to complete the plantings.

All are welcome to attend, no experience necessary. Many hands make light work, bring a shovel and gloves and be a part of Cazenovia’s tree legacy.

Contact Amy Mann with questions via email, amymann@windstream.net.

