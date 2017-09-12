Ken Burn’s “The Vietnam War”

Maxwell Library to host Ken Burn’s ‘The Vietnam War’

Maxwell Memorial Library will present a free sneak preview of the new Ken Burns documentary, “The Vietnam War,” on Thursday, September 14 at 2:30 p.m. Debbie Stack, WCNY Senior Director of Education and Community Engagement, will show clips from the 18-hour documentary series and will lead a discussion about the documentary as well as invite comments and the sharing of local and personal stories and memories from the Vietnam War era.

Please register for the one-hour preview event at maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, as space is limited.

The landmark series will begin airing on WCNY, Central New York’s flagship public broadcaster, on September 17 at 8 p.m. Consisting of 10 parts – a total of 18 hours – “The Vietnam War,” which took 10 years to make, looks back on one of the most controversial events in American history. The series explores the human dimensions of the war through interviews with nearly 80 witnesses from all sides—Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as combatants and civilians from North and South Vietnam.

Funding for The Vietnam War provided by: Members of The Better Angels Society; Bank of America; Corporation for Public Broadcasting; PBS; Park Foundation; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundation; The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation; The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation; National Endowment for the Humanities; The Pew Charitable Trusts; Ford Foundation Just Films; and Rockefeller Brothers Fund.

Maxwell Memorial Library is located at 14 Genesee St., Camillus. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 10 to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 3 p.m.; closed Sundays. Please call 315-672-3661 for additional information about any of our programs, visit our website at maxwellmemoriallibrary.org, like us on Facebook, or find us on Instagram and Twitter @maxmemlib.

