Home HeadQuarters’ annual Block Blitz is Sept. 14

Volunteers are needed for Home HeadQuarters’ annual Block Blitz, a community event that brings together homeowners and volunteers to help cleanup, landscape, paint and repair as many as homes as possible in a single day at no cost to residents.

This year’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, on West Borden and Beard avenues on Syracuse’s Southside.

Block Blitz is also Home HeadQuarters’ annual fundraiser, but instead of asking you to buy a ticket to a dinner or gala, we ask you to volunteer your time helping a neighborhood. Proceeds raised support Block Blitz and Home HeadQuarters’ programs and services.

What will you do?

Volunteers can clean up, paint, landscape and renovate! Typical volunteer jobs include clearing brush, raking leaves, painting pretty much anything, planting flowers, mulching and more.

What should you bring?

You do not need to bring anything except for yourself! Home HeadQuarters will provide volunteers with snacks, water and lunch (usually served about 1 p.m.). We will also provide you with work gloves that are yours to keep!

What should you wear?

All volunteers should wear comfortable work shoes or sneakers and clothes that can get dirty (think paint)! If you are volunteering as a part of a team, we encourage you to wear T-shirts from your organization or group if you have them.

Please remember to check the weather forecast and dress accordingly – layers can be great in September and this event happens rain or shine!

Where do you go?

Block Blitz 2017 will kick off promptly at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 207 W. Borden Ave. When you arrive, check in at the volunteer sign-in table. Our staff will give you all the information you need to have a fantastic day giving back to our community.

Expectations…

Volunteers work to help the whole neighborhood. This means that you might work on a vacant house, a rental property or an empty lot. Most of the work is completed by volunteers and is therefore cosmetic in nature.

This event is geared towards volunteers and provides no expectation for tenants or homeowners to work on projects. There may be some who can’t participate and others who choose not to participate.

Any improvements made benefit everyone, including the homeowner who lives across the street from the rental property, the kids who walk through the neighborhood to school and the various community groups who work to improve their neighborhood every day.

Sign me up!

Contact Mary Jo or Karen at (315) 474-1939 or via email at info@homehq.org.

