Caz Art Trail returns Sept. 30

The 2017 Cazenovia Art Trail, a unique opportunity to meet painters, sculptors, potters, photographers and crafts people in their studios, will occur the weekend of Sept. 30, the organization has announced. Visitors will experience a diverse collection of artists and their works as well as nature’s display of fall colors in and around Cazenovia.

Studios and “Art Hubs” will be open for the tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1.

The Art Trail welcomes several new artists, including Jennifer Hooley, painter; Susan Johnson, painter; Michael McBane, painter; and pastel painter, Mary Padgett, who isn’t new but is returning after a hiatus.

Returning artists include Peter Beasecker, potter; Wayne Daniels, painter; Naomi DeMuth, potter; Roger DeMuth, illustrator; Eugen Doering, metal sculptor; Henry Drexler, painter; Marilyn Fegan, 3-D painter; Jude Ferencz, metal sculptor; Liz Lurie, potter; Rick Marchant, painter; Paul Parpard, multimedia; Cazenovia Cut Block, woodworkers; Dave Porter, wood sculptor; Deborah Wester, painter; Hongo (David Robertson), painter; Shawn Gilmore, painter; multiple Cazenovia Watercolor Society painters; multiple artists at Cazenovia Artisans; Geoffrey Navias, artist in residence at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park; Cazenovia College art and design faculty; and Cazenovia College Art students at Jephson Campus.

The 6th annual Art Trail, sponsored by the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA), includes a few studios within walking distance in the historic village, while other studios may be reached by car. Special points of interest along the trail will include Cazenovia Farmer’s Market, Empire Farmstead Brewery, Critz Farm and Harvest Moon Cidery, Lorenzo State Historic Site, Our Farm and Pompey Historical Society Campus. Visitors are also encouraged to visit the many other shops and restaurants in the Cazenovia area.

Maps of the Art Trail will be available at all artists’ locations on the days of the event, including the Gallery at Reisman Hall at 6 Sullivan St., where visitors can also stop to get more information. Maps also can be downloaded from the Art Trail website at art-trail.org.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit art-trail.org, email arttrail@cacda.net or “like” the Art Trail on Facebook.

