One for the Books Oct. 14

Authors, book lovers to dine together in library fundraiser

One for the Books, an evening of dinner and book talk, will bring readers to a dozen Skaneateles homes on Saturday, October 14, for a memorable “one-night book club.”

As a fundraiser to support the Skaneateles Library Association, this special event for book lovers will, in turn, benefit all users of the Skaneateles Library.

Over dinner hosted by members of the community, readers will discuss a book featured at their particular gathering. No two groups will read the same book.

Each conversation will be guided by a discussion leader with a unique perspective on the work—in some cases, the book’s author.

“We usually have about 150 participants,” said Paula Conan, “including hosts and discussion leaders along with our paying guests. This event always draws enthusiastic readers.” The most recent One for the Books evening was held in 2015.

One for the Books posters are on display in the Skaneateles Library, and reservations are already coming in, said Conan, who serves on the Library’s Board of Trustees.

Participants have 12 reading choices—a range that spans fiction, history, memoir, travel, cuisine, business, sports, art, legends and local lore.

Three of the discussion groups will be led by the authors themselves.

Amy Dickinson, nationally syndicated advice columnist and best-selling writer, will lead the group discussing her memoir, “Strangers Tend to Tell Me Things.”

Skaneateles history buffs can join in a discussion led by Julie DiBagio, author of “Skaneateles through Time,” one of three featured local-history titles.

Award-winning journalist Sean Kirst will do the honors for “The Soul of Central New York,” his collection of stories capturing the spirit of his hometown over generations.

Discussion leaders for the other selections in this year’s edition of One for the Books are Michael Doctor, former PGA head professional at Skaneateles Country Club; Syracuse University professors Rick Burton and Margaret Usdansky Niebuhr; artists Janie Darovskikh and Wendy Harris; Skaneateles middle school teacher Josh Williams; chef Greg Rhoad; marriage and family therapist Todd Marshall; and Arctic travelers Jason Briner and Elizabeth Thomas of the University of Buffalo geology faculty.

Participants can list up to three preferences when reserving a seat. Books will be assigned in the order that paid reservations are received, and every effort will be made to honor first choices.

Space is limited for each of the featured titles, noted Conan.

“The sooner you reserve a spot,” she said, “the better your chances of landing your top pick to read.”

Participants will be notified by email of their book assignment, usually within less than a week. Notice of dinner hosts and locations comes later. The Skaneateles Library has a few copies of each of the featured books available to borrow.

One for the Books will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.. at 12 Skaneateles addresses, followed by dessert at the Library for all participants. Tickets are $100 per person. Reservations may be made online at skaneateleslibrary.org or in person at the Library. Details are available on the library’s website or by calling 315-685-5135.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story