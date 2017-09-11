NEWS FROM COMMON GROUNDS

Welcoming New Cazenovians event debuts

Welcoming New Cazenovians, a monthly event, debuted at Common Grounds in August. A broad range of attendees included those new to the area, those who have lived in Cazenovia for a significant length of time and those who have recently returned having lived in places as far abroad as China.

“As a result of conversations with several people about getting connected in new surroundings, it was determined that providing a casual opportunity for folks to gather would be a perfect fit for the Common Grounds environment,” said Kelli Johnson, director at Common Grounds. “We were very pleased with the turnout in August and look forward to continuing the event on the 15th of each month at 7 p.m.”

At the Sept. 15 event, students from Cazenovia College and the Cazenovia Central School District will receive a special treat when they share two things they learn about someone new.

For more information about Common Grounds, contact Kelli Johnson at commongroundscaz@gmail.com or 315-655-4468. This local event, and many more, can be found on Rec Desk, Cazenovia’s “virtual community center” at cazenovia.recdesk.com/community.

NAHOFM hosts September TED Talks

Since February 2016, several community members have gathered weekly at Common Grounds to watch a TED Talk and engage in conversation about the topic. Beginning in November 2016, a different non-profit organization began serving as the monthly host, choosing topics related to the organization’s mission.

September’s TED Talk playlist has been curated by the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum (NAHOFM) located in Peterboro.

“With the approach of Ballots, Bloomers, and Marmalade, the Peterboro Women’s History Weekend commemorating the NYS Centennial of Women’s Suffrage from Sept. 22-24, as well as current national events, NAHOFM is pleased to lead local conversations around inequality,” said Dot Willsey, president of NAHOFM.

Heading the September TED Talk playlist was Jimmy Carter’s “Why I Believe the Mistreatment of Women is the Number One Human Rights Abuse.” “Human Trafficking is All Around You,” “How Racism Makes Us Sick,” and “We Need to Talk About an Injustice” will be shown on Sept. 12, 19 and 26 respectively, moderated by Tom Bennett, retired Jamesville-Dewitt Social Studies teacher, officer of the CNY Social Studies council and member of the Cabinet of Freedom for NAHOF.

TED Talk Tuesdays take place at 2 p.m. every Tuesday at Common Grounds.

For more information about NAHOFM, visit nationalabolitionhalloffameandmuseum.org/page/page/8452922.htm.

For more information about Common Grounds, contact Kelli Johnson at commongroundscaz@gmail.com or 315-655-4468. This local event, and many more, can be found on Rec Desk, Cazenovia’s “virtual community center” at cazenovia.recdesk.com/community.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story