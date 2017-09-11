Habitat for Humanity BBQ Sept. 23

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the four churches of Marcellus will again team up to raise funds for the Interfaith Build for Syracuse Habitat for Humanity.

This year’s event will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church,15 Orange St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and include: half barbecued chicken, macaroni and/or potato salad, baked beans, a dinner roll, dessert and beverage.

Takeouts are available.

Tickets are currently available at all of the church offices, Marcellus Pharmacy and at Marcellus Free Library.

A limited number will be available at the door.

The event is usually a sell-out, so get your tickets early to avoid disappointment.

This event is similar to a progressive dinner, only in reverse. Rather than persons moving from one church to another for each course, the churches instead will bring their various dishes and desserts to St. John’s Church.

Besides the delicious BBQ dinner, another highlight of the evening is the homemade pie auction.

Bakers from each of the churches bring their favorite pie(s) to be auctioned off throughout the evening. This lively event has often netted over $700 additional for Habitat for Humanity.

With local clergy as the auctioneers, lots of laughs can be heard as friendly bidding wars often develop over favorite pies!

Cost of a Home

A Habitat for Humanity home costs approximately $90,000 to build and requires a minimum of five to six months of volunteer labor.

The volunteers work from Wednesday through Saturday each week and 6-10 workers are needed each day.

In addition, the future owner of the house must put down $1,000 and supply 300 hours of ‘sweat equity’, as well as being financially capable of paying the mortgage (30 years, no interest) and other costs associated with owning a home.

A 10 percent tithe of unrestricted funds raised by Syracuse Habitat is sent to Habitat International to support global missions.

The Marcellus churches raised nearly $4,700 at the last BBQ and pie sale and provided some of the volunteer labor to build the house.

Thanks to the generosity of our community, over $38,000 has been raised over the past 9 years through these dinners, another special event and other donations of cash and building materials.

Volunteers needed for current Syracuse builds

Two homes are currently under construction at 603 Hixson Ave. One is an Interfaith build and the other is a Veteran build. To volunteer for either one, contact Lisa at: adminassist@SyracuseHabitat.org.

If you go

Ecumenical Chicken BBQ & Pie Auction

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 15 Orange St., Marcellus

5:30-7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23.

