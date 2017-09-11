East Syracuse Fall Festival coming Sept. 23

The Village of East Syracuse will hold the second annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, bringing a day of family-friendly activities to the area.

The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Syracuse Elementary Field, 230 Kinne Street, East Syracuse. The event includes live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Chris Krupa, along with wagon hay rides, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, a bounce house and children games.

A chili-cookoff will occur for $2 per person — those who participate will buy a ticket and sample several chilis and vote on their favorite. The proceeds from this event will go to the East Syracuse Parks & Recreation.

