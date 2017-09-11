East Syracuse Fall Festival coming Sept. 23

Sep 11, 2017 admin Eagle Bulletin, Festivals and parades, News
The Village of East Syracuse will hold the second annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 23, bringing a day of family-friendly activities to the area.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Syracuse Elementary Field, 230 Kinne Street, East Syracuse. The event includes live music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Chris Krupa, along with wagon hay rides, pony rides, pumpkin decorating, a bounce house and children games.
A chili-cookoff will occur for $2 per person — those who participate will buy a ticket and sample several chilis and vote on their favorite. The proceeds from this event will go to the East Syracuse Parks & Recreation.
Sep 11, 2017 0
Sep 11, 2017 0
Sep 11, 2017 0
Sep 11, 2017 0
Nov 02, 2016
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Jan 07, 2010
Jun 03, 2011
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017
Sep 11, 2017