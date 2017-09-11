Area Police Blotters – Week of Sept. 1-8

Sep 11, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Crime
Arrests:
Aaron D. Buyea, 21, of Cazenovia, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana and failure to dim lights.
Matthew G. Friedman, 48, of Cazenovia, was arrested Sept. 7 and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and failure to yield right of way.
Sara M. Miller, 31, of Cazenovia, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
