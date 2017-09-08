West Genny swimmers beat Auburn

As long as the West Genesee girls swim team has an upgraded facility to call home, it might as well win, too.

The Wildcats opened its 2017 season Thursday night showing off all the improvements at its pool. More importantly, the results were good, too, as WG pulled away for a 100-80 victory over the Auburn Maroons.

To take charge, the Wildcats earned 1-2-3 sweeps in two early events. Gabriella Commesso won the 200-yard individual medley in two minutes, 31.07 seconds to beat Mikki Riley (2:32.66) and Maggie Smith (2:33.66), while in diving Kathleen Draveck earned 162.1 points, just ahead of Claire Kitts (158.1 points) and Adrienne Barbuto (152.3 points).

Maddie Zapisek began her day by swimming the 200 freestyle in 2:04.66. Then, in the 100 freestyle, Zapisek needed 57.19 seconds to beat Auburn’s Ellie Fraher (59.24) as Morgan Cappon was third in 1:04.10.

Later, in the 100 breaststroke, a 1-2 Wildcats finish sealed the team victory as Haley Hagadorn, in a clocking of 1:18.23, got away from Hannah Jasinski (1:20.59) in the runner-up spot. This followed a 200 freestyle relay where Zapisek, Riley, Cappon and Anna Ivery prevailed in 1:52.11.

Jasinski also took second (1:09.15) and Anna Ivery third (1:11.42) in the 100 butterfly, while Allison Putnam was second in the 500 freestyle in 5:48.26 and third (2:08.31) in the 200 freestyle. Smith took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.14, with Maggie Linton third in 1:16.08. Linton, Jasinski, Ivery and Cappon were a close second (2:07.10) to the Maroons (2:03.53) in the 200 medley relay.

WG iss home again on Tuesday to face New Hartford, and follows that up with trips to Oswego and Mexico before hitting the heart of its Salt City Athletic Conference schedule in October.

