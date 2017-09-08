Take the Town of Nelson Comprehensive Plan survey

Sep 08, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Government
The Town of nelson is updating its Comprehensive Plan, which is the guiding document for the town’s future growth and development.
The Comprehensive Plan is developed by evaluating the current trends, resources and preferences of the community, which are then used to create a common vision for the future and to establish and prioritize goals for the community. Participating in this process is a unique opportunity because a comprehensive plan is only updated about once every 10 years.
Community input is instrumental in understanding what type of place the town of Nelson is now, and what it should be in the future.
All Nelson residents are asked to fill out the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/TownOfNelson.
The survey will take about 15 minutes to complete. Survey participation will be open now through Oct. 31.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
