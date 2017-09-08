Skaneateles golfers drop showdown with Westhill

In its long, seven-match odyssey through seven different courses in the opening weeks of the 2017 season, the Skaneateles boys golf team took a single blemish.

That came in a clash of undefeated teams on Sept. 1 at Camillus Country Club, where the Lakers ran into Westhill and found out that the Warriors just might have the area’s best overall team as it topped Skaneateles 208-222.

Earlier that same week, Westhill had won the Henninger Invitational at Drumlins, beating all of the Class AA sides in the field that included Baldwinsville, West Genesee, Fayeteville-Manlius and Cicero-North Syracuse. Now, against Skaneateles, the Warriors proved it was far from a fluke.

The three best individual rounds came from Westhill golfers. Tim Alcaro shot a 38 for nine holes, three shots better than the 41s posted by Anthony Maglisco and Josh Marshall, and each of them was ahead of Skaneateles star Ty Jones, who led his side with a 42.

Making sure that the Lakers did not catch up, Sean Dadey finished with a 43 and David Bleskoski added a 45. In between them, Michael Murphy shot a 44 for Skaneateles ahead of teammates Ben Spinelli, Jack Canty (45 each) and Kenny Peterson, who had a 46.

The Lakers did not play again until Thursday’s match with Homer, and here Skaneateles fell to the Trojans 225-236. Jones posted a 45 at Cortland Country Club, a number topped by two Homer golfers as Casey Hayes got a 42 and Noah Goddard earned a 43.

Plus, the Trojans Mitch Riter matched Jones’ 45, while Spinelil’s 46 was equaled by Homer’s Louis Nardis. Peterson shot a 47, while Murphy and Tyson DiRubbo both shot 49.

So the long road swing ended with a 5-2 mark for the Lakers, who finally get to play at Skaneateles Country Club next Wednesday when it hosted Christian Brothers Academy, the two sides atop the OHSL Liberty National division standings.

