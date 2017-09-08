Scheemaker gets 300th win as Bees soccer coach

One of many strong points for the Baldwinsville sports programs is the relative stability of its coaching. So many varsity head coaches have spent decades at their posts, and that leads to a lot of milestones.

Mere days after football coach Carl Sanfilippo reached 200 wins, boys soccer head coach Tim Scheemaker did him a century better, getting to 300 wins when the Bees went to Henninger Tuesday night and edged the Black Knights 2-1.

Scheemaker took the top B’ville soccer job in 1996 following two seasons coaching the junior varsity Bees. After a decade of consistent winning results, B’ville finally broke through in 2007 with a Section III Class AA title and then won five of them in a row before adding another crown in 2013.

Now, as the Bees aim to get back to the top of the local AA ranks, it has started strongly in 2017, reaching Scheemaker’s milestone against a Henninger side that made things tough as Michael Mbuto’s goal matched one from Brandon Mimas.

They were still tied, 1-1, when sophomore Brennan Walsh converted to put the Bees in front near the midway point of the second half. A stellar B’ville defense took it from there, protecting the lead just as it had done so many other times in the last two decades under Scheemaker’s watch. Doug Taylor and Michael Allen assisted on the two goals.

It was less tense on Thursday night when the Bees defeated Corcoran 10-0. Converting at will during a productive first half, B’ville didn’t let up until it had built an 8-0 advantage.

Twelve different players contributed to those goals, with Mimas, Sean Micho and Vito Cusumano each scoring twice. The other goals went to Walsh, Josh Price, Connor Hamilton and Frank Levanti, with Jack Todora getting two assists. Price, Ben Kinslow, Ben Rabe, Griffin Seifritz and Tucker Phelps had one assist apiece.

Moving to 2-0 on the young season, B’ville followed up its impressive 3-0 win over Niskayuna by keeping its northern neighbors from Fulton off the board in another 3-0 shutout on Sept. 2 at Pelcher-Arcaro Stadium.

Start to finish, this game was a showcase for Mimas, with plenty of help from Siefritz. Near the midway point of the first half, Mimas put the Bees in front, his 19th minute goal the only one on either side until intermission.

Less than five minutes into the second half, Seifritz fed Mimas for the second goal, and barely three minutes later that same duo teamed up again, Mimas putting it past Fulton goalie Matt Borrow to earn his hat trick.

At 4-0 following the wins over Henninger and Corcoran, and with Scheemaker’s milestone secured, B’ville visits West Genesee Tuesday before a key test against a strong Nottingham side next Thursday night.

