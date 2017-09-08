More state fair ribbon winners announced

Emily Szabo, of Cazenovia, won five ribbons at the New York State Fair horse show this year. (photo courtesy New York State Fair)

BY Jason Emerson

Editor

After publishing our list of local New York State Fair competition ribbon winners in last week’s issue, more have been announced by the fair and shared by our readers. Below is a list of ribbon winners from Cazenovia and the greater Cazenovia area:

Emily Szabo

First place, open horse show, section 2, English Pleasure – Walk-Trot, on Hidden Creek Jay.

Second place, open horse show, section 2, English and Western Pleasure, on Hidden Creek Jay.

Third place, open horse show, section 2, English and Western Pleasure Championship, on Hidden Creek Jay.

Fifth place, open horse show, section 1, Arabian Sport Horse, on CFA Aurora.

Paige Warren

First place, junior youth meat goat fitting and showmanship, youth livestock program.

First place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 16 months and under 24 months.

First place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe, 5 years and over.

First place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, Dam-daughter, must have shown in individual classes.

Second place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 16 months and under 24 months.

Third place, youth dairy goats, Recorded Grade, doe kid, 5 months and under 9 months.

Fourth place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.

Fourth place, youth dairy goats, Toggenburg, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.

Sixth place, youth meat goat, 1-year-old and under 2, never kidded, youth livestock program.

Seventh place, youth meat goat, doe, 4-year-old and older, kidded, youth livestock program.

Cole Warren

Second place, youth dairy goats, Toggenburg, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.

Third place, youth dairy goats, Toggenburg, doe, 3-years and under 5.

Third place, youth dairy goats, Nubian, doe, 3-years and under 5.

Third place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.

Third place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 16 months and under 24 months.

Fourth place, junior youth meat goat fitting and showmanship, youth livestock program.

Fourth place, youth meat goat, doe, 2-year-old and under 4, kidded, fullbloods and pure, youth livestock program.

Fifth place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.

Fifth place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 16 months and under 24 months.

Dylan Anderson

First place, early silage corn varieties, forage and grain competition.

Second place, soybeans on stalk, forage and grain competition.

Susan Reeve

Second place, savory main dish made with New Hope Mills, culinary competition.

Third place, other chocolate dishes, culinary competition.

Third place, NY maple producers appetizer, entrée or dessert, culinary competition.

Annemarie Ramirez

Fourth place, New Orleans Mardi Gras – Masquerade, show 3, botanical arts, Artistic Design competition.

Fourth place, Kentucky Derby – Fashion Parade, show 3, botanical arts, Artistic Design competition.

Scout Mueller, Sam Morris and Julia Bauder

Second place, nursery landscape, NYS FFA Career Development event.

