 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

More state fair ribbon winners announced

Sep 08, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

More state fair ribbon winners announced

Emily Szabo, of Cazenovia, won five ribbons at the New York State Fair horse show this year. (photo courtesy New York State Fair)

BY Jason Emerson

Editor

After publishing our list of local New York State Fair competition ribbon winners in last week’s issue, more have been announced by the fair and shared by our readers. Below is a list of ribbon winners from Cazenovia and the greater Cazenovia area:

 

Emily Szabo 

  • First place, open horse show, section 2, English Pleasure – Walk-Trot, on Hidden Creek Jay.
  • Second place, open horse show, section 2, English and Western Pleasure, on Hidden Creek Jay.
  • Third place, open horse show, section 2, English and Western Pleasure Championship, on Hidden Creek Jay.
  • Fifth place, open horse show, section 1, Arabian Sport Horse, on CFA Aurora.

 

Paige Warren

  • First place, junior youth meat goat fitting and showmanship, youth livestock program.
  • First place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 16 months and under 24 months.
  • First place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe, 5 years and over.
  • First place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, Dam-daughter, must have shown in individual classes.
  • Second place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 16 months and under 24 months.
  • Third place, youth dairy goats, Recorded Grade, doe kid, 5 months and under 9 months.
  • Fourth place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.
  • Fourth place, youth dairy goats, Toggenburg, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.
  • Sixth place, youth meat goat, 1-year-old and under 2, never kidded, youth livestock program.
  • Seventh place, youth meat goat, doe, 4-year-old and older, kidded, youth livestock program.

 

Cole Warren

  • Second place, youth dairy goats, Toggenburg, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.
  • Third place, youth dairy goats, Toggenburg, doe, 3-years and under 5.
  • Third place, youth dairy goats, Nubian, doe, 3-years and under 5.
  • Third place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.
  • Third place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 16 months and under 24 months.
  • Fourth place, junior youth meat goat fitting and showmanship, youth livestock program.
  • Fourth place, youth meat goat, doe, 2-year-old and under 4, kidded, fullbloods and pure, youth livestock program.
  • Fifth place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 3½ months and under 5 months.
  • Fifth place, youth dairy goats, Saanen, doe kid, 16 months and under 24 months.

 

Dylan Anderson

  • First place, early silage corn varieties, forage and grain competition.
  • Second place, soybeans on stalk, forage and grain competition.

 

Susan Reeve

  • Second place, savory main dish made with New Hope Mills, culinary competition.
  • Third place, other chocolate dishes, culinary competition.
  • Third place, NY maple producers appetizer, entrée or dessert, culinary competition.

 

Annemarie Ramirez

  • Fourth place, New Orleans Mardi Gras – Masquerade, show 3, botanical arts, Artistic Design competition.
  • Fourth place, Kentucky Derby – Fashion Parade, show 3, botanical arts, Artistic Design competition.

 

Scout Mueller, Sam Morris and Julia Bauder

  • Second place, nursery landscape, NYS FFA Career Development event.

Comment on this Story

Take the Town of Nelson Comprehensive Plan survey
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime DeWitt election ESM F-M Fayetteville-Manlius football for a good cause from the assembly from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse history J-D J-E letter letters to the editor liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse opinion russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field West Genesee Westhill