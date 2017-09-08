More state fair ribbon winners announced

Sep 08, 2017 Jason Emerson Achievers, Cazenovia Republican
Emily Szabo, of Cazenovia, won five ribbons at the New York State Fair horse show this year. (photo courtesy New York State Fair)
BY Jason Emerson
Editor
After publishing our list of local New York State Fair competition ribbon winners in last week’s issue, more have been announced by the fair and shared by our readers. Below is a list of ribbon winners from Cazenovia and the greater Cazenovia area:
Emily Szabo
Paige Warren
Cole Warren
Dylan Anderson
Susan Reeve
Annemarie Ramirez
Scout Mueller, Sam Morris and Julia Bauder
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
