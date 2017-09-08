Lakers rally for night win over VVS

Sep 08, 2017 Phil Blackwell Cazenovia Republican, High School
For the second year in a row, Cazenovia football brought the theatrics and pageantry of “Friday Night Lights” to Buckley-Volo Field.
Only this time, the game matched the spectacle. Behind most of the way, the Lakers turned it around and, in the fourth quarter, gave the home fans a big charge with two late touchdowns to defeat Vernon-Verona-Sherrill 19-7.
Each side had won their season openers six days earlier – the Lakers over Mexico, the Red Devils over Utica-Notre Dame – adding to the anticipation.
Cazenovia knew that this game would not resemble the 67-6 rout of Camden that took place one year ago, the first time the school set up portable lights at a facility long accustomed to Saturday afternoon games in the autumn.
In fact, during the first half, the Lakers were shut out. The VVS defense continually thwarted Cazenovia’s threats, right up to a blocked field-goal attempt by Ian Fostvelt right before intermission.
Yet the Red Devils could only convert once, on a first-quarter scoring drive capped by Alex Oliver’s one-yard touchdown plunge. Otherwise, the Lakers kept making key early stops.
That defense only got better in the third quarter, and it was rewarded when, with 2:39 in the period, Matt McLaughlin capped off a Lakers drive with a seven-yard TD run that, with Fostvelt’s extra point, tied it at 7-7.
Often in years past, a Cazenovia home game was long decided by the fourth quarter. That wasn’t the case here, but the Lakers still managed to wear VVS down in the closing stretch.
A long scoring drive climaxed with McLaughlin’s one-yard scoring plunge with 6:34 left. Finally in front, the Lakers quickly regained possession and moved down to the Red Devils’ seven, where Matt Regan’s eight-yard scoring pass to Drew Johnson clinched a victory.
Regan ran for 88 yards on 24 carries while completing six of 13 passes for 87 yards. McLaughlin broke the century mark with 17 carries for 107 yards. Johnson also had a 36-yard pass completion.
Though the entire Lakers defense stood out, Shawn Szlamczynski got special mention for his seven tackles, including a sack. James Pavelchak and Patrick Frisbey had four tackles apiece as Pavelchak and McLaughlin got credit for interceptions.
Again off to a 2-0 start, Cazenovia goes back on the road next Saturday and plays Utica-Notre Dame. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. The Jugglers are 1-1 after a 21-14 win over Central Valley Academy, but the Lakers are burning to avenge last year’s defeat to UND that ended a 52-game home win streak.
Sep 08, 2017