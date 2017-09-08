Lakers pass plenty, pound Port Byron 48-14

Sep 08, 2017 Phil Blackwell High School, Skaneateles Press
Skaneateles welcomed home its football team Friday night with a “White Out” at Hyatt Stadium, and then proceeded to watch the Lakers execute something close to a wipeout of its opposition.
With its passing attack clicking again, Skaneateles rolled past Port Byron-Union Springs 48-13, meaning that the Lakers have scored 107 points in its first two games following the 59 it earned at Jordan-Elbridge the week before.
Unlike the opener, though, Skaneateles waited a bit to get going. In fact, the first quarter was nearly seven minutes old when Pat Hackler connected with Cross Bianchi on a 20-yard touchdown pass.
But when the Panthers fumbled on its next drive and the Lakers recovered, it quickly got to 13-0 with Hackler connecting with Nick Wamp from 36 yards out. Minutes later, Hackler’s third TD pass went 26 yards to Nate Wellington.
So the Lakers had scored 20 points in a three-minute span, but was far from done. The next scoring blitz began midway through the second quarter when Hackler, from the 50, went deep and found Wamp for their second scoring connection.
Once again, Hackler connected with Wamp on a 36-yard scoring pass with 3:23 left in the half. That made it 34-0 going into the break, with the Lakers’ defense making sure the Panthers never got its attack going.
All that was left was for the special teams to chip in – and that came when Bianchi, receiving the second-half kickoff, charged 85 yards to the end zone.
Before going to the sideline, Hackler threw his sixth TD pass of the night to Wellington, making up for an 82-yard scoring play called back due to a penalty. Port Byron-Union Springs finally did scored twice in the fourth quarter, but the game was well out of reach.
More festivities for the Lakers are in store next Friday when Hannibal visits Hyatt Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff, part of the Skaneateles Homecoming festivities.
