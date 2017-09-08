Friends of Lorenzo offer free fashion program on Sept. 11

On Monday, September 11 at 12:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Cazenovia Public Library, “Fashion at Lorenzo: 1906” will be offered by Jeffrey Mayer, associate professor of fashion, fashion history and textiles at Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

In 1906, following a comprehensive redecorating of Lorenzo, the lady of the house, Helen Lincklaen Fairchild had the formal spaces of the Mansion photographed. Mayer will present summer fashions of 1906 which Lorenzo’s residents might have worn at the time these photos were taken.

Along with publishing his book, “Vintage Details: A Fashion Sourcebook in 2016,” Mayer is also curator of the Sue Ann Genet Costume Collection and Research Center. He has curated numerous fashion exhibits including several in Syracuse at the Everson Museum of Art and Onondaga Historical Association.

Lorenzo was established in 1807 as the home of John Lincklaen, founder of the Village of Cazenovia and Holland Land Company agent. The home was continually occupied by the family until the property, including buildings and contents, was conveyed to New York State in 1968.

Today, the mansion appears much as it did during Helen Lincklaen Fairchild’s ownership, 1894-1931, with the interior finished and furnished to this period. A combination of historic factors made this remarkable task possible including the preservation of extensive family records, a relatively intact collection spanning 160 years and the foresight of the Lincklaen/Ledyard family members.

This free presentation is made possible by support from the Friends of Lorenzo. It will be held at the Cazenovia Public Library, 100 Albany Street. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Jackie Roshia at 315-655-3200, ext. 106 or visit friendsoflorenzo.org.

